Faye Dumas Rasley

MISSOULA — Faye Louise Dumas was born to Cora Sanderson Dumas and Joseph G. Dumas. She was raised in Deer River, Minnesota. In February of 1951 she and Robert Roland Rasley were married. They made their home in Fairbanks, Territory of Alaska, where daughter Lynn and son Robert were born. In 1959 the family moved to Missoula where daughter Carolyn and son Kevin were born.
Faye was a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star.
She is survived by her daughters Lynn Gildow (spouse Larry), Carolyn Rasley (spouse Jeff Yelich); sons Robert Rasley (lady friend Jennie Ward) and Kevin Rasley; daughter-in-law Tami Gurtler; grandchildren Heath and Ben Rasley, Heather Lynch, Ian and Misha Yelich; brother James J. Dumas (spouse Marcie); and by nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws too numerous to list.
Faye was pre-deceased by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Robert; and by infant twin daughters Jane and Janet.
