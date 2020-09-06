Faye Dumas Rasley

MISSOULA — Faye Louise Dumas was born to Cora Sanderson Dumas and Joseph G. Dumas. She was raised in Deer River, Minnesota. In February of 1951 she and Robert Roland Rasley were married. They made their home in Fairbanks, Territory of Alaska, where daughter Lynn and son Robert were born. In 1959 the family moved to Missoula where daughter Carolyn and son Kevin were born.