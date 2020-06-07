× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MAUI — Faye E. Field, longtime Maui resident, died on May 29, 2020 due to cancer. She was born in Honolulu in 1934, was educated in public schools there, later graduating from Punahou as a member of the Class of 1952. Faye attended Stanford University and then art school in Los Angeles. She married Chris Field in 1955, traveled widely and lived in Missoula for many years. She returned to the Islands in 1995, making her home on Maui. In 2002 she married Charles Treuhold. Both husbands have died.

Faye is survived by her sister, Valerie Hetherington of Kentfield, California, and her children: Lissa Field (Appleton, Wisconsin), Dana Field (Salem, Oregon), Halden Field, wife Julia Gordon (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada), Maile Field, husband Lars Crail (Oakton, Virginia and Cobb California); and grandchildren, Mae Ensley-Field, Mira Ensley Field, Chauncey Crail and Seth Crail.

Faye was an artist working in oils, acrylics and other media; a sculptor; a book illustrator, and “she was part fish,” swimming in the ocean almost daily up to the age of 83. Nature and land conservation were important to her and she was a strong supporter of women in politics.

Per Faye’s wishes, a private service will be held at a later date.

Thanks to all Faye’s friends and neighbors for their love and help. Special thanks to her caregivers: Honey, Piilani, Karen, Felisita, Janet, Michelle; and to the PBC staff; and to Islands Hospice; and to Dr. Fusato, Dr. Pollack and Dr. Kiaffas.

