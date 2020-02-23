Faye Elaine O’Leary

MISSOULA — Elaine O’Leary passed away peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on Feb. 13, 2020, after her battle with cancer.

Elaine was born on Dec. 12, 1953 in Forsyth to Ethel and Joe Williams of Hysham. She completed grade school and graduated from Hysham in 1972. She was waitressing at the Double E restaurant in Hysham after high school, where she met her husband Paul O’ Leary, as he was working in the area building bridges over Sarpy Creek. They were married May 5, 1973 in Hysham. After the Sarpy project was complete, she and Paul traveled throughout Montana for other bridge projects. Along the way Elaine always found employment in a business office or with a government agency.

From 1977 to 2008, Elaine settled with Paul in Stevensville and bought a ranch. Elaine worked at the Job Service as an Employment Specialist and took it upon herself to earn a master’s in Employment Services through IAPES while she worked there. She also worked side by side with Paul building a new home on the ranch, and as well as fixing fence, making hay, feeding, caring, and AI-ing cattle. She also did the books for Tri-Square Construction, a company that Paul was a partner in. While she lived in Stevensville, she also developed her faith in the Catholic Church by first becoming baptized and eventually becoming very active in the Montana Council of Catholic Women.