MISSOULA — Faye LaVonne Kuethe, 92, passed away at the Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Center with family by her side on Nov. 26, 2019. Faye was born Feb. 17, 1927 in Waverly, Iowa. At age 20 she married Edgar Kuethe. They had four children: Jolynn, James, Jill and Jacqueline.
Following Edgar's death, Faye lived in Arizona and California before settling in Missoula in the mid-1980s to be close to family. An accomplished seamstress, Faye worked for years doing alterations and custom sewing. She often created her own clothes as well as clothes for her grandchildren. In her later years she split her time between caring for her grandchildren, sewing, shopping, watching westerns on TV and being a Senior Companion.
Faye was preceded in death by Edgar Kuethe, her husband of 23 years, and Jolynn Bates, her eldest daughter. She is survived by her children, James (Maria) Bates, Jill (Tim) Giesler and Jacqueline (Peter) Walther as well as nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Rosetta Assisted Living - Missoula and Missoula Aging Services for their care during the last five years. Thanks also to Missoula Health and Rehabilitation, Hospice of Missoula and the staff at Community Hospital for their care during the final weeks.