MISSOULA — Felicia Marie Wutsch, 95, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Felicia was born in Hackensack, New Jersey on Jan. 11, 1925 to Vita and Anthony Sarubbi. She married her beloved husband Charles L. Wutsch in September 1951. Together they raised three children, Anthony, Albert and Charles Jr.
In her young adult years Felicia worked in a bank and met her future husband while roller skating with her sister and friends. After marriage she worked as a call center rep for the new Visa and Master Card companies. In 1974 she and Charlie moved to East Missoula and began their lives here in the West. Felicia became a Noon-aide at Mt. Jumbo Elementary School and was a volunteer with St. Patricks Hospital along with Charlie for over 14 years. Felicia enjoyed flower gardening, playing cards, bingo, and family. Felicia loved her husband, boys, and life in general. She and Charlie spent much time traveling in their motor home around the country and Alaska. Felicia was active with the East Missoula Lions Club as well as being very active in St. Francis Xavier parish in volunteer work and a regular at church on Sundays.
Felicia was surpassed in death by her husband Charlie, sisters Dorothy and Genevieve. She is survived by her sister Shirley and family: Anthony, Albert and wife Sandy, Charles Jr. and wife Christine, five grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. Felicia was loved by all who knew her and extended her love and care to all in need. Felicia, Mom, you will be missed dearly.
Services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a reception. There will be a Military service at the Montana Veterans Cemetery 1911 Tower St. Missoula at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “Saint Patrick House”; please indicate: In Memory of Felicia M. Wutsch, 501 W. Alder, Missoula, MT. 59801 (406) 541-2828.