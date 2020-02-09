Felicia Marie Wutsch

In her young adult years Felicia worked in a bank and met her future husband while roller skating with her sister and friends. After marriage she worked as a call center rep for the new Visa and Master Card companies. In 1974 she and Charlie moved to East Missoula and began their lives here in the West. Felicia became a Noon-aide at Mt. Jumbo Elementary School and was a volunteer with St. Patricks Hospital along with Charlie for over 14 years. Felicia enjoyed flower gardening, playing cards, bingo, and family. Felicia loved her husband, boys, and life in general. She and Charlie spent much time traveling in their motor home around the country and Alaska. Felicia was active with the East Missoula Lions Club as well as being very active in St. Francis Xavier parish in volunteer work and a regular at church on Sundays.