MISSOULA — Lt. Colonel Felix R. Csorosz, always known as "Phil" to his friends and family, took his final flight at St. Patrick Hospital, Missoula, with wheels up at 8:42 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2020. Phil was born in Lisbon Falls, Maine, on April 3, 1928 to John and Anna Csorosz. The family lived near the center of town on Addison Street in a house built by his father near the old high school. He was the youngest of his family with two older brothers, Andy of Bath, Maine, Johnny of Lewiston, Maine, and one sister, Mary (Lefebvre) of Portland, Maine. Like most boys in Lisbon Falls at that time, Phil enjoyed hockey and skiing and became very talented at both. He never lost those skills even later in life. As a teenager, he was employed at the Worumbo Textile Mill. He graduated from Lisbon Falls High School in June of 1946.

Phil mentioned he was not sure about what career choice to make next. However, inspired by his older brothers who were veterans of World War II, he chose to follow in their footsteps and enlist in the military. What came next is an incredible story of service to his country. He left home on his own and enlisted in the Air Force at Fort Preble, Maine, in October of 1948. He traveled by train and bus to finally arrive at Waco Field in Texas for aviation cadet pilot training in the AT-6 and B-25 aircraft. It was a long way from home in unfamiliar country but Phil pressed on. He told of many weeks drilling on the parade grounds, studying volumes of information on aerodynamics and marching in formation in the hot Texas sun. Near the end of training, he was chosen to become a drill instructor. This unit was also assigned to Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma. With an excellent record, Phil graduated in September of 1949 as a second Lieutenant.