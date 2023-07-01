Fern was born in Amarillo, Texas on Feb. 29, 1928 and died Jan. 17, 2023 in St. Patrick Hospital. She was 94. A former Clerk and Recorder/Treasurer and County Commissioner, Fern served as UCC's Moderator leading the church to become the first in Montana to welcome and affirm all people irrespective of their identity. We celebrate her love for church and community.