MISSOULA — Florence Marie Rasmussen, 97, died peacefully early Sunday morning, Dec. 8, 2019, of natural causes, at her home at the Village Senior Residence in Missoula.
Florence was born to Danish immigrants, widowed Anna Fredricksen (with six children), and her new husband John Sorensen, Sept. 15, 1922, at the family farm in Dagmar. Florence enjoyed her childhood as a farm girl, milking cows, picking eggs, pumping water for the cattle, and playing in the hay with her siblings and favorite cousin, Sylvia Sorensen (Ottenbreit). Florence attended H.C. Andersen country school where students brought their own hot lunches in fruit jars to heat in a boiling kettle on the potbelly stove. She walked two and a half miles home each day in good weather; in the winter, her father shuttled her in their cutter (an enclosed horse-drawn sleigh).
Florence lived in a boarding house with other girls while she attended Antelope High School, over 20 miles from Dagmar. She graduated in 1941, and moved to Missoula for beauty school. She acquired her first job at a beauty salon in Havre. When World War II began, she and a friend moved to Spokane, Washington, where they worked as stenographers at the Army Air Depot.
Florence loved to dance, especially to Big Band music! Her lifetime claim to fame was an opportunity to dance with Lawrence Welk. She had many fond memories of evenings at the Brush Lake dance hall in Dagmar, where she met her husband, Christian Rasmussen. The couple was married Dec. 15, 1944, while Chris was on Army furlough, and they lived in Texas and Nebraska until Chris was deployed. After the war, they lived in Polson, where Stan was born in 1946. When Chris was hired to manage the Dagmar General Store, they moved back to their hometown, and Curt was born in 1948.
Florence and Chris bought a farm eight miles outside Dagmar in 1950, where they settled for the next 35 years. As a farm wife, Florence had little spare time, but still managed to create beautiful pieces of Hardanger embroidery, common embroidery, and crochet. She could knit and sew most anything! She embraced her Danish heritage with holiday traditions and many favorite foods: rødkål, rullepølse, leverpostej, smørrebrød, æblekage, kransekage, and a variety of danske småkager. Florence was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday school, cooked for Bible camp, and was an active member of Ladies’ Aid. She had a profound belief in Jesus Christ and was a faithful servant.
Florence and Chris spent their retirement years in Plentywood and Mesa, Arizona. It was in Arizona where Florence discovered her talent with a paint brush. She sold and gifted most of her paintings. After Chris passed away in 2000, Florence moved to the Village Senior Residence in 2002, beginning a new chapter of her life in Missoula on her 80th birthday. Florence was a loving mother and grandmother, and cherished her new friends and the wonderful staff at the Village.
You have free articles remaining.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Christian Rasmussen; and siblings, Hans, Peter, and David Fredricksen, Clara Fredricksen Sampsen, Caroline Fredricksen Anderson/Hazeltine, and Lily Fredricksen Rasmussen.
Florence is survived by her sons, Stanley Rasmussen (Catherine) of Missoula and Curtis Rasmussen (Patricia) of Naples, Florida; grandchildren, Mandra Rasmussen Hall (Mark) and Jill Rasmussen Adrian (Johnny), both of Reno, Nevada, Mitchell Rasmussen (Taylor) of Chicago, and Kelsey Rasmussen (fiancé Eric) of Cedar Falls, Iowa; great grandchildren, Archer Jackson Hall, Clara Marie Hall, Ari John Adrian, and Pike Dane Adrian; and many nieces and nephews she cherished dearly.
Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held in Dagmar in spring 2020 at the historic Volmer Lutheran Church, followed by internment of ashes at the church cemetery beside Chris.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at