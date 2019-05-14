MISSOULA — Florence Noblitt Hamp passed away May 8, 2019. She was born Nov. 22, 1929. in Hardin. After the death of her husband Oscar J. Noblitt in 1970, she took over as president of Independent Lumber Supply. She later became the first woman to serve on the Board of Directors of First Interstate Bank. She married John Hamp and they were together until his passing.
She was a strong, intelligent, stubborn woman whose family was always her first priority. A very loving and giving person who put others before herself. She had a great sense of humor and in almost any situation, could find a reason to smile or laugh. She will be greatly missed.
She was was preceded in death by her middle son Jeff Noblitt. She is survived by her sons, Grant and Steve (Linda) Noblitt;, daughter Allison (Walter) Stuchlik; granddaughters, Sonja Strunk and Jaime Chisholm; grandsons, Jordan Noblitt, Bart Stuchlik and Tyson Chisholm and great-grandson Noah Strunk.
A private burial service was held Monday, May 13. The time of a future memorial service will be announced at a later date.