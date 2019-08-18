SEELEY LAKE — Floyd Arthur Routh, 84, of Seeley Lake, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Hillside Health and Rehabilitation Center due to complications of COPD.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1935, in Enid, Oklahoma, to Roy and Virginia Routh. As a boy Floyd was raised at the Baptist orphanage ranch and graduated from John Marshall High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
On Sept. 1, 1956, he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Kinross Air Force Base for his entire duty as a Control Tower Operator. Floyd was honorably discharged in 1961 with decorations including a medal for Good Conduct and a National Defense Service Medal.
After the Air Force Floyd traveled the western U.S. working different jobs until finally landing in Great Falls, Montana, managing a fresh poultry route delivering to restaurants and grocery stores throughout western Montana.
In the early 1970s he moved to Missoula and began his successful and happy life as a carpenter, bartender and father. In the early 1990s he moved to the Seeley Lake area which he has since called his home.
Floyd was well known by many from Superior through Missoula to Great Falls and certainly the Seeley Lake area. He is well known for helping build the original Seeley DF Chicken, what is now known as the Seeley Chicken Coop and Lounge. Floyd threw in his bar towel and officially retired in 2016.
Floyd fathered three children whom he adored and always provided for without hesitation. Floyd loved his children and always enjoyed sharing how proud he was of them until the day he passed.
Floyd is survived by two daughters, Teri and Sarah, and his son Floyd Andrew “Andy”; his brother Homer of Jourdanton, Texas, and his sister Ruthann McClorg of Oklahoma City.
A remembrance gathering will be held Sept. 14, starting at 2 p.m. at the Seeley Chicken Coop and Lounge and will go on throughout the day. Please bring pictures and stories and join us for an informal gathering of all his friend’s past and present.