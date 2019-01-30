MISSOULA — Floyd Duane Trowbridge, 82, of Missoula, passed away of natural causes on Jan. 27, 2019, at The Springs in Missoula.
Floyd was born in Cody, Wyoming, on Sept. 14, 1936, to Elmer and Hazel Trowbridge. He moved with his family to Missoula as a teenager. Floyd joined the army shortly after graduating from Missoula County High School.
In 1960, Floyd married Adeline Pastian.
Floyd worked local lumber mills in Missoula. After retiring, he drove school buses for Hellgate Elementary School.
Floyd and Adeline had two children together and shared 53 years of marriage before Adeline’s passing.
Floyd’s hobbies included ice fishing, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. Floyd also did fundraising with Camp Mak-A-Dream.
Floyd was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by daughter Laura Trowbridge, son Leroy (Marci) Trowbridge, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and siblings Leon and Lyrin. Services will be held on Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 7405 Mullan Rd. in Missoula, with a reception to follow.