MISSOULA — In loving memory my love, our Dad and our Grandpa, Floyd E. Olson, 79, passed away on Sunday morning, Aug. 4, 2019, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on May 9, 1940, in Missoula to S.P. (Sven) and Rose Olson. He attended Prescott grade school and graduated from Missoula County High School in 1958. He attended the University of Montana and spent two years in the Armed Services. Floyd worked for his Dad in the masonry business and eventually owned and operated S.P. Olson Masonry in Missoula.
On Oct. 13, 1962, he married the love of his life Thelma Benson. They had two children, Phillip and Lisa. Shortly after they were married Floyd got his private, instrument and commercial pilot licenses. He loved to fly, downhill ski, golf, spend winters in Sun Valley, Idaho, and summers on Flathead Lake. We are going to miss him so much.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sven and Rose, his in-laws Stanley and Emily Benson, and brothers-in-law Phillip Benson and Allen Benson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Thelma, of 57 years, son Phillip Olson of Missoula, daughter Lisa Slama and her husband David of Polson, and grandsons Hudson Smith and Haden Smith of Polson. He is also survived by his sister JoAnn Persons and her husband Cliff of Whitefish, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, at The Keep restaurant in Missoula.