MISSOULA — Floyd V. Piedalue, 86, passed away on Nov. 18, 2020, at the Springs at Missoula.

Floyd was born on Sept. 30, 1934, to Edward Arthur and Marcella Augusta (Hepp) Piedalue in Ronan. After graduation from high school in Ronan, Floyd served honorably in the U.S. Army.

In 1965, Floyd married Sharon Culligan. Floyd was very proud of his successful career as a union ironworker for 56 years, building bridges and high rises.

Floyd is preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Marcella, daughter Lynette, grandson Ron Bradley and brothers: Bud, Eugene, and Kenny.

He is survived by his wife Sharon, children: Ron, Victoria and Damon, sister Peggy and several grandchildren and numerous other family members.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Ronan Cemetery, 46727 N. Foothills Dr., Ronan, MT 59864.

Special thanks to Lars and Becca for their efforts and love to Floyd and Sharon. Condolences may be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.