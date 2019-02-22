MISSOULA — On Feb. 17, Frances Alicia (Keogh) Rainey unexpectedly departed her earthly body.
Fran is survived by her husband, Don Rainey, daughter Shelby (Lonnie) Runner, grandson Lukus Runner, mother Edith Keogh, sisters Diane (Sam) Warren, Lauretta (Mike) Bentz, brothers Larry (Evelyn) Keogh, Mike (Tammy) Keogh, KJ (Missy) Keogh, Pat Keogh, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Fran’s life will be on April 13, 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Runner officiating. Memorials can be made to Don Rainey, PO Box 17831, Missoula, MT 59808 for disbursement.
A full obituary is available at sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com.