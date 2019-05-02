HAMILTON — Frances passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. She was born Feb. 5, 1933, and raised in and around Elmira, New York. Fran graduated from Van Etten Central School, Van Etten, New York, in 1950. She joined the Women's Army Corps in 1952 and was stationed in the Washington D.C. area, assigned to the Standing Group of NATO until her discharge in 1954. Fran remained in the Washington/Virginia/Maryland area working as secretary/administrative assistant/office manager for the Dept. of the Air Force, the Office of the Vice President, and private research firms until retiring in 1972.
Fran met and married Fred Jackson, LCDR USN (Ret.) in 1969. In 1972 they adopted their daughter, Jennifer, from Vietnam, and in 1973 adopted their son, Christopher, from Vietnam. Except for a few months in Virginia, they lived in Maryland from 1972 until they moved to Hamilton in 1994.
Fran joined the Peace Chapter No. 116, Order of the Eastern Star, in Bowie Maryland, in May 1984, serving as Worthy Matron there from 1989-1990, and was appointed Grand Marshal of the Grand Chapter of MD from 1992-1993. After moving to Hamilton, she became a member of Leona Chapter No. 31, serving as Worthy Matron twice and as Grand Chaplain of the Grand Chapter of MT from 2003-2004. Fran also served a number of years on the Rainbow Board for the Hamilton Assembly No. 2, IORG. When they moved to Montana she became addicted to quilting and served in various positions for the Bitterroot Quilters' Guild. It became her favorite thing to do, along with needlework and knitting.
Fran is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Jon Braithwaite of Martinsburg, West Virginia; son Christopher and granddaughter, Destinee of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; sister Virginia Caffin of Brantford, Ontario, Canada; brother-in-law Lloyd Harmon of Endicott, New York, and sister Marilyn Rysztak of Canton, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; parents, Charles and Margaret (Dickinson) Young; sister Judith Harmon; and brother-in-law Ed Caffin.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, May 3, 11 a.m. at the Daly-Leach Chapel with a reception following the funeral home’s community room. Her ashes will be combined with her husband’s and placed in Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.