BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Our spunky little mom, Frances “Fran” Arlene Knuchel, passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 21, 2019.
Fran was born in Butte on April 2, 1936 to Ed and Ellen Dwyer. She always considered Montana “home.” When she was little Fran lived in Ronan. She has many stories of tea parties on her “rock” with her mom.
Fran married Bob Knuchel in 1955; he preceded her in death in 1983.
Fran had many health issues that she courageously defeated, cancer being the biggest challenge. She was strong through the tough times. She will be remembered by her love for her family and friends, character, cussing, Western movies on her “big ass TV,” love of horses, and shopping trips.
She is survived by her children, Sandy Huthman, Dan Knuchel, and Penny (Randy) Rasmussen; grandchildren, Cory (Stephanie) Hunter, Casey (Kristin) Hunter, Jake Huthman, Kelly (Sean) McNeely, Rob (Dani) Knuchel, Kristie (Jess) Marshall, Grace Knuchel, Jaynie Rasmussen, Bobbie (Rhett) Munns, & Mark Rasmussen; 16 great grandchildren; four legged friend “Gabby”; brother, Eddie (Connie) Dwyer.
Preceded in death by her husband; her parents; grandson, Kevin Huthman.
Fran will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
The family wishes to thank Lori and Lexi from the hospice services, and the staff at Willow Glen, for the loving care they gave to mom and our family.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Missoula Montana, 420 W Pine Street, on Aug. 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
