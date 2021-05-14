Frances D. Kelly

Frances was born to M.C. and Veda May Livingston, in Missoula, Montana on August 5, 1937. Frances had three wonderful older sisters: Aurolyn (Billie), Jane, Mary Ellen. She attended school in Plains, MT. Frances was a good student, enjoying her classes, school clubs, friends and the Lord's constant company. In 1952, she met the love of her life, Bill G. Kelly and they were married on Sept 4, 1954.

They moved to Libby, Montana where Bill and Frances embarked on a long and passionate partnership in the forest products industry. Long hours and 4a.m. proclamations of “Another day that the Lord hath made” began each day for the next 60 years. Bill and Frances had four children who love her deeply, Michael, Molly, Katrina and Jerry.

The early days were full of trials, joy, and deep snows in the Northern Montana timber country. You would find Frances preparing the meals and making a warm household. She made sure Bill's chain saw stayed warm by the stove at night. Later in the years, Frances's father, M.C. Livingston and Nep A. Lynch, Mary Ellen's husband, moved the Livingston Lumber Sawmill from Thompson River to North Fork, Idaho where Bill and George Biggs (Kelly and Biggs Logging) supplied timber for the sawmill. Bill and Frances later formed Kelly Logging Inc., in May,1968. Frances managed the office complexities of their growing business and a busy family. Many were the times that the family Chevrolet would make the journey from Salmon, Idaho to Missoula, MT for replacement parts and supplies. Frances would pack a picnic lunch that we all enjoyed. Later, in the Salmon season of life, she tackled the snow on Lost Trail with Bill and could be seen on the scenic trails on blue-sky days.