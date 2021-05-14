Frances D. Kelly
Our beloved mother, Frances D. Kelly, wife and cherished grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on May 8th, 2021.
Frances was born to M.C. and Veda May Livingston, in Missoula, Montana on August 5, 1937. Frances had three wonderful older sisters: Aurolyn (Billie), Jane, Mary Ellen. She attended school in Plains, MT. Frances was a good student, enjoying her classes, school clubs, friends and the Lord's constant company. In 1952, she met the love of her life, Bill G. Kelly and they were married on Sept 4, 1954.
They moved to Libby, Montana where Bill and Frances embarked on a long and passionate partnership in the forest products industry. Long hours and 4a.m. proclamations of “Another day that the Lord hath made” began each day for the next 60 years. Bill and Frances had four children who love her deeply, Michael, Molly, Katrina and Jerry.
The early days were full of trials, joy, and deep snows in the Northern Montana timber country. You would find Frances preparing the meals and making a warm household. She made sure Bill's chain saw stayed warm by the stove at night. Later in the years, Frances's father, M.C. Livingston and Nep A. Lynch, Mary Ellen's husband, moved the Livingston Lumber Sawmill from Thompson River to North Fork, Idaho where Bill and George Biggs (Kelly and Biggs Logging) supplied timber for the sawmill. Bill and Frances later formed Kelly Logging Inc., in May,1968. Frances managed the office complexities of their growing business and a busy family. Many were the times that the family Chevrolet would make the journey from Salmon, Idaho to Missoula, MT for replacement parts and supplies. Frances would pack a picnic lunch that we all enjoyed. Later, in the Salmon season of life, she tackled the snow on Lost Trail with Bill and could be seen on the scenic trails on blue-sky days.
Frances was instrumental in founding the Montana Loggers Exchange Insurance Company as a better alternative to state workman's compensation, an issue that she cared deeply about.
Frances was a woman of deep faith in our Lord Jesus Christ, she spent long hours with her family in the Word, so that all had a working knowledge of the Good News. For over 10 years, she was the organist at the Salmon Methodist Church and an active member at the Four-Square Church as well. After Bill and Frances moved their business to Missoula, MT in 1984, they joined the Christian Life Center Church, which was their church home for the duration.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, M.C. and Veda Livingston, her sisters Aurolyn (Billie) Graves, Jane Livingston, and Mary Ellen Lynch. She is survived by her children, Mike Kelly(Juli), Molly Shanafelt (Harry), Katrina Moorhead (Jim), Jerry Kelly (Angie), 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life is planned for June 19, 2021 at the Calvary Chapel Church in Salmon, Idaho with a light lunch following. Please join us in remembering our mother (our parents) as truly their love was inseparable.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local church or charity.