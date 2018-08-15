POLSON — Born Feb. 28, 1922, in a log cabin in Hog Heaven, just northeast of Niarada. His mother was Ruth Ann Radel. His father was John Edward Riebe.
Flick lived with his grandparents on their homestead ranch. His sister nicknamed him Flick. He rolled his own cigarettes and carried a sack of Bull Durham tobacco like the big boys by age five. Important things he learned from his Grandfather were: “Always treat a girl like a lady whether she is or not; Always tell the truth and pay your bills”.
The family moved to Kalispell and at age six Flick attended West Side Elementary School. In the middle of his second year of high school, like all teenagers he figured he knew it all, “ain’t nothin’ more they can teach me”, so he quit school and went to work full time.
His first job was driving truck, hauling lumber from a little sawmill in Kalispell. At 16 he went back to his grandparent’s homestead where he and brother Martin raised horses — not as good as cattle but a lot more fun. They worked for the cattle ranchers in the area: John Rhone, Poley O’Palki and Lewie O’Connel. He and Martin worked summers at the Truman Creek dude ranch, where riding the bucking broncos for the dudes was a lot of fun.
In 1941 Flick went to work driving oil tanker for Unity Petroleum Company in Kalispell delivering fuel and oil to the Missoula Bulk Plant. He met Alvina Cyr and three months later moved to Missoula as the Northwest District Superintendent for Unity Petroleum at the tender age of 20, running the bulk plant and gas station. On Oct. 4, 1942, he married Alvina Cyr and as luck would have it on November 19th he was drafted into the Army.
Flick was with the 363rd Reg. of the 91st Infantry Division, stationed at Camp White, Oregon. Training with the 1st Battalion, the Division went to Hampton Roads, Virginia, where they prepared for transport and deployment. In May 1944 the Unit shipped out to North Africa and underwent a crash course in amphibious assault. The Division landed at Naples Italy assigned to the 5th Army. Flick entered combat on the 4th of July, eventually earning the Combat Infantry Badge, The Legion of Merit, Good Conduct Medal, and the Italian Government awarded him the Cross of Valor. In 1987 he was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in WWII. Flick was in three major campaigns in the Mediterranean Theater of Operation and served as Message Center Chief, 1st Sgt., Assistant Communications Officer and Operations Sgt for the 363rd, obtaining the rank of Master Sergeant. Flick also passed the Warrant Officer training course in Feb.3, 1945, and was told, “If you extend and go to the Pacific we’ll promote you to Warrant Officer.” The war in Europe ended in March. He chose to go home.
Flick was discharged in October of 1945 and returned to Missoula, Montana. He had four sons Richard “Dick”; identical twins, Ted and Todd (Todd died five days later); 10 years later Russell “Russ” was born. Flick worked as a mechanic with Main Motors, then Murry Motors the Buick dealer on North Higgins Avenue. Murry sold out to Earhart, Flick became Parts Manager. Earhart sold to Warren Harris in 1959 and Flick became Service Manager.
In 1969 he became general manager of Skyline Trading Company south of Polson; doing business as Skyline AMC, Jeep and International. Son Dick came in to run the Parts department. Son Ted to the Service department. In 1974 Flick and Alvina divorced and Flick married Rose Mary Mitchell Jacobson.
In 1977 Pioneer Chevrolet took over the facilities, Flick stayed on in sales and for a while service manager. He later worked for Ronan Auto Body as sales manager.
In March 1986 at the age of 64 Flick retired but never quit working. He started driving school bus for the Polson Schools — starting on route four then later route ten, he retired at age 80.
In June 2012, Flick and son Ted made the first Montana Honor Flight taking WWII veterans to the memorial in Washington D.C.
Flick moved into the Missoula Manor to be closer to his family. He quickly made friends, playing poker two or three days a week, Pinochle and Bingo. Monday evenings was family Cribbage night were his luck prevailed.
In April 2018 he moved in with his son Ted and wife Betty. We try to get him to play other games but he says, “I like to play Cribbage because I can sleep and still win.” I found out he talks in his sleep and I hear him a counting. So, he not only sleeps while playing Cribbage, he plays Cribbage while he sleeps. He also enjoyed the Casinos where some giveth and some taketh away. Flick loved to hand out his business card to everyone he met, whether they already had one or not “a graduate of the college of hard knocks with a degree in common sense” ”for free advice or my opinion”. His wife Rosie would always say, “and it’s worth just what you paid for it”.
Flick passed away surrounded by his family on Aug. 9. He loved his children, step children, grand and great grandchildren. He kept track of them all on Facebook and email. He wished for God to be with all his friends and family.
There will be a Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 1475 Eaton St. in Missoula. A grave side service with Military Honors will follow at 3 p.m. at the Lake View Cemetery in Polson with a reception to follow at the Polson VFW Hall.