Hamilton - Francis E. "Fran" Sherman, 89, of Hamilton passed away Friday, May 5, 2023 at his home of natural causes. A memorial service for Fran and Birdie Sherman will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:00 am at St. Francis Catholic Church in Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.