POLSON — Francis “Plassie” Stanger, 92, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday. The tribal elder & WWII USMC veteran has his wake at the Longhouse in St. Ignatius with Mass being celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Ignatius Catholic Mission. Burial will follow in the Beauvais Decker cemetery in Polson where military honors will be presented.
