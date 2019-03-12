VICTOR — Francis Reynolds Bishop, 85, passed away March 6, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital and Health Sciences Center. She was born Dec. 8, 1933 in Saginaw, Texas, the daughter of the late Sherwood and Nannie Lillian Reynolds.
Frances was raised in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area. After graduating from Northwest High School, she attended Texas Christian University where she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi. She later moved to Midland, Texas and was a legal secretary with Sinclair Oil when she met and married Samuel W Bishop on May 27, 1961. They had two children, a daughter, Susan, and a son, David, both born in Midland.
During their marriage they lived in Texas, Colorado, Wyoming and Montana. Throughout their life together, they traveled as much as possible. They traveled through all 50 states plus other countries including England, Scotland, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Tasmania. On retirement they moved to Montana to a community and place they loved. Samuel passed in 2011. After he passed away, she continued to live in the Bitterroot Valley.
Frances is survived by her son David with his husband Barry, her daughter Susan with her husband Randy, grandson Richard and his wife Danya.
Services will be held Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel, 1010 West Main St, Hamilton, Montana. A reception will follow the services at the Daly-Leach Chapel. Interment will take place later on March 13 at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula.