MISSOULA — Frank A. Vella was the son of the late Dr. Paul D and Thelma B. Vella. He graduated from Georgia Military Academy in 1967. He earned an Associates degrees in Architectural Engineering, Civil Engineering, and a Bachelor of Civil Engineering all from the Southern Technical Institute. He achieved Professional Engineer status in 1986. He enjoyed travel, having visited many places around the world. He was a member of the Bitterroot Blasters shooting club and the Big Sky Practical Shooting Club. He was a member of the Turin Masonic Lodge, Turin, Georgia.
He is survived by his brother William Vella, nephew Paul Vella, niece Jenna Vella, stepdaughter Chris Chicoine, son-in-law Dudley Chicoine, and stepdaughter Stephanie Jones. He is proceeded by his older brother Paul D. Vella, Jr.