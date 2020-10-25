MISSOULA — Frank Claypool, a longtime rancher and coffee enthusiast, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, of natural causes. He was 86 years old.

Frank was born in Malta to David and Gladys Claypool. He lived on the Malta Ranch with his brothers and sisters until he was ten years old. In 1944, his family moved the whole ranch to Laurin. Frank went to school in Laurin’s one-room schoolhouse and later attended high school in Sheridan. After graduation, he continued working alongside his father, Dave, on the Claypool Ranch. Frank enjoyed going to work every day.

On Nov. 22, 1958, Frank married his sweetheart, Sherry Moran, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurin. Frank and Sherry were ranchers in the Ruby Valley for well over 50 years and made many close friends during that time. Frank enjoyed the outdoors, riding his horse, tending to the creatures, and loving his wife and six children of whom he was so incredibly proud. He was thrilled to sit down with friends and share a cup of coffee while discussing the local news. Frank’s nine sweet grandchildren and one precious great-granddaughter will miss his funny jokes, playing several hands of pinochle, sharing delicious meals, and the many laughs they had together.