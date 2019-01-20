ST. IGNATIUS — On the afternoon of Jan. 12, 2019, Frank Pope passed away peacefully in Missoula at the BeeHive Home. He died of natural causes.
Frank was born to Annie and Frank Pope in Butte on March 11, 1928. He was raised in the Helmville community by his mother Annie Pope and his Uncle John Jacobsen. Frank attended grade school in Helmville and then Deer Lodge for his junior high and high school education.
In 1947, Frank enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Japan with the 7th Calvary for some of his time. He did not speak much of his time in the service.
On July 3, 1955, he married Elizabeth Joan Wales at the St. Thomas Catholic Church. They lived in Helena for a short time before moving to Helmville where he took up ranching. Frank and Joan were blessed with two children Marilyn Joyce and David John. Frank did many “odd” jobs to help make ends meet. He was known for his carpentry skills and was the only “Pope“ to build a Catholic Church. He also volunteered as a coach and started the grade school basketball program. The goal was to give the kids more of a chance to play ball in high school. He enjoyed watching these kids play basketball on the Drummond High School team. He also started the Blackfoot Basketball League for the adults and put on a tournament every year to raise money for the community hall.
Frank and Joan continued to live in Helmville until the spring of 1974 when he moved the family to St. Ignatius and continued ranching. He raised Simmental cattle and sold bulls from his herd. He continued to ranch until the fall of 2018 when his health issues made it impossible for him to be home alone.
In St. Ignatius he served on the hospital board, the Conservation District for Lake County, bowled on a league in Ronan, and had a poker group that met regularly.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Joan. His mother Annie Pope and a sister Chicky Shelly.
He is survived by his son David (Irma), St. Ignatius, children Brandon and Kinley Pope of Missoula and Kail Pope of Billings; daughter Marilyn Jurenka (Tom) of Hingham, children Michael (Megan) of Bothell, Washington; Kevin Jurenka (Megs Thees) of Wenatchee, Washington and Molly Roe (Todd) of Kalispell; grandchildren Jocelyn Jurenka and Easton Roe. And extended family of Brice and Carol Heimark, Grey Heimark and Nichelle Marmom of Arlee.
A community gathering will be held at the Helmville Community Hall in Helmville on Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon and graveside to follow. Memorials can be made to the Helmville Community Club in Frank’s name.
Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at shriderthompson.com.