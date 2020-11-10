LEWISTOWN — “Enjoy all the ‘sunshine times’ in my life,” Frank Sennett wrote on a to do list, only days after his stage 4 cancer diagnosis. True to character, Frank chose to focus on the sunshine. Actually, “The Sunshine Times,” is an excellent title for his life story.
Frank passed away surrounded by family and basking in the sunshine through his front window. From his gap-toothed Cheshire grin to his world-famous hugs, he always made his love apparent.
Frank was born to Clinton and Muriel Sennett and was raised in central Montana, along with his brother, Jim, and sister, Karen. The trouble he and Jim used to get into was epic and we aren’t sure how either one survived past 16. He received a degree in history from the University of Montana. There, he met and married Leslie McClintock and they had two children, Frank, Jr. and Amy. Frank and Leslie divorced but remained good friends and a committed family.
Being the quintessential fighter for the underdog, Frank began his service in state government, but he quickly became disenchanted with the politics. (Though he remained a “die-hard Democrat.”) Frank found his true passion in teaching and other social work — including working with Missoula Youth Homes, Head Start, and Snowy Mountain Industries.
He later met and married Mary Lou Sennett. Together, they had their daughter, Katie. Their marriage was full of adventures. When Mary Lou passed, Frank felt her loss immensely.
Fortunately, Frank reconnected with, and married, Janet Luciano. Though they traveled the world, their favorite destinations were visiting their children and grandchildren. Frank said Janet helped him laugh and see the beauty in the world again. He was thankful for their love and the addition of her children, Jocelyn, Tori, Hilary, and Patric, to his life.
Frank was a collector of souls. Once he welcomed you in, you were family and he loved his family fiercely. He was fond of saying that all of his children came to him in different ways.
Frank is survived by wife Janet Luciano; children Frank (Denise) Sennett, Amy (Steve) Starner, Katie (Matt) Mahe, Jocelyn Luciano, Vittorio (Kelsey) Luciano, Hilary (Ryan) Wilson, and Patric Palkens; grandchildren Nick, Ben, Thatcher, Jacob, Emma, Clara, Gemma, Brady, and Frankie; and numerous family and friends.
Frank leaves a vast space, bigger than his favorite place, the Missouri River Breaks. While we will miss Frank deeply, we are comforted by his words: “…know the gift of my love and caring will be with you all the days of your lives! Move on from your mourning as quickly as you can and savor all the blessings and beauty of your life!!!”
