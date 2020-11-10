LEWISTOWN — “Enjoy all the ‘sunshine times’ in my life,” Frank Sennett wrote on a to do list, only days after his stage 4 cancer diagnosis. True to character, Frank chose to focus on the sunshine. Actually, “The Sunshine Times,” is an excellent title for his life story.

Frank passed away surrounded by family and basking in the sunshine through his front window. From his gap-toothed Cheshire grin to his world-famous hugs, he always made his love apparent.

Frank was born to Clinton and Muriel Sennett and was raised in central Montana, along with his brother, Jim, and sister, Karen. The trouble he and Jim used to get into was epic and we aren’t sure how either one survived past 16. He received a degree in history from the University of Montana. There, he met and married Leslie McClintock and they had two children, Frank, Jr. and Amy. Frank and Leslie divorced but remained good friends and a committed family.

Being the quintessential fighter for the underdog, Frank began his service in state government, but he quickly became disenchanted with the politics. (Though he remained a “die-hard Democrat.”) Frank found his true passion in teaching and other social work — including working with Missoula Youth Homes, Head Start, and Snowy Mountain Industries.