MISSOULA — Frank Thomas Collins, 84, passed away the morning of Jan. 30, 2020, in his home.

He was born Aug. 11, 1935, in Missoula to Harold and Florence Collins. His father was in the military and his childhood was spent traveling with his family, living in Germany, Tacoma, Washington, and settling in Missoula.

He graduated from Missoula County High School, was honorably discharged from the United States Army on Oct. 13, 1962, and was a dependable employee at Safeway Stores for 40 years.

On Dec. 17, 1960, he married Donna Mae Anderson and they lived in Missoula.

Frank was an avid bowler, he loved music and dancing, was a forever loyal Lady Griz fan, and he was very fond of his family. Dad never knew a stranger.

Survivors include his wife, Donna and daughter, Pamela, Missoula; sister, Mary Cordis, Missoula; grandchildren Jesse Lea (Molly), Belgrade; Amy Olson (Bob), Butte; great grandchildren Jake, Haylee, Ashley, Piper; nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Feb. 5 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please join us after graveside services at Imagine Nation Brewery to celebrate Frank’s life.

