PABLO — Frank Wayne Fortney, 70, passed away at KRMC on Oct 16. Born in California on Nov. 18, 1948, he served in the USMC during Vietnam. After being Honorably Discharged he returned and went to law enforcement school in Boise before going on to log, mine and work at various jobs in the West and Alaska before moving to Pablo.
He is survived by his wife Meri Lou Fortney, daughter Crystal (Josh) Alderman, granddaughter Ava, a sister Jackie Davis as well as many friends.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at noon at the Lakeview Cemetery in Polson where military honors will be presented.
Foster Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements.