MISSOULA — Fred Arnold Lerch, 90, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16. Fred was born on Nov. 25, 1928, in Missoula to Lydia and Fred Lerch. He graduated from the Missoula County High School in 1946 and then attended The University of Montana where he met his future wife of 65 years, Shirley (Cole) Lerch. They raised their three children, John, Connie, and Teri in Missoula while Fred worked various jobs over the years including umpiring and refereeing Legion baseball, basketball, and football for various leagues including at The University of Montana; Linco Distributing, Typewriter Supply/Wyckman's, Beach Transportation, various paper routes for the Missoulian and various other jobs. He was involved in the community with the Shriner's and the Shrine Bitty Bug Patrol, Jaycees, and Missoula County Cancer Association.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, son John, daughter Teri, parents, and brothers Walter and Robert. His is survived by his daughter Connie (Roy) Brunner; grandchildren Todd Brunner, Brandie Davis, Kasey Garvey, Kevin Lerch, and Scott Lerch seven great-grandchildren, and sister Donna Olinghouse from Hamilton.
Services are pending. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.