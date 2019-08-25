DEER LODGE — Fred Baker, born in Pensacola, Florida, on Nov. 7, 1943, has been living recently in Deer Lodge. He died in a one vehicle rollover on Aug. 12, 2019. He was the son of Elvin M. Baker and Lucy Howe Baker and raised on a ranch near Drummond. He was high school valedictorian and held degrees in psychology, auto mechanics and auctioneering, but he felt his most valuable education came from "the college of hard knocks." He served in the U.S. Army after high school. He held more than 100 jobs in a dozen career fields ranging from professional rodeo to roughnecking in the oil fields to social work and underground mining. He also enjoyed writing stories and has published books.
Fred is survived by his wife: Pamela Miller Baker, Hereford, Arizona; two sisters: Donna (William) McLean, Philipsburg and Harriet (Calvin) Mentzer, Drummond; two beautiful daughters: Kim (Sean) Jackson, Deer Lodge and Kari Beagley, Nampa, Idaho, son Dean Baker, Hardin; plus 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Jason Baker, one niece and three grandchildren.
When Fred could, he would often help people in need. He had a kind heart and will be missed by many. There will be a private memorial service at a later date.