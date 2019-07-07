MISSOULA — Fred Gallwas, 93, of Missoula, went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2019.
He was born in Otter Creek, North Dakota, on Sept. 8, 1925, to Edward and Christina Gallwas. He moved with his family to Hazen, North Dakota.
Fred met the love of his life in Hazen whom he married on Feb. 23, 1946.
Fred retired from Intermountain Lumber where he worked as a mill wright.
He loved hunting, fishing, playing his accordion and spending time with his grandchildren. He was especially proud of helping to build the First Lutheran Church on South Avenue.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, and five daughters: Rusty (Jim) Plienes, Chris (Don) Rakow, Frances (Ralph) Hill, Joann (Tom) Palmer and Patti (Ed) Cheff. He was loved by 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren, and two sisters: Esther Cornelison and Bernice (Walter) Rehling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and his great-grandson, Jonah Hendricks.
Service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.