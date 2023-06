Layton, UT - Fred R. Keilbart, 63, of Layton, UT, formerly of Victor, Mt passed away May 11, 2023. A procession from Daly-Leach Chapel to Riverview cemetery will leave at 12:00 pm on Friday, June 9, 2023 where Graveside services with Military Honors will be held. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com