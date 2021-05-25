Frederick B. Bodholt

Frederick B. Bodholt, age 80, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from Pancreatic Cancer. He was born in Maryland in 1940 to Irv and Rose Bodholt and later raised in New Jersey. After graduating from Red Bank High School, he joined the United States Air Force and served honorably for four years.

He received a Bachelor of Science from Florida State University and a Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Montana. He married the love of his life, Diane Jacko during his undergraduate studies at Florida State. He taught geology at New England College in New Hampshire and then embarked on a career with Phillips Petroleum Company taking assignments in Oklahoma, Texas, London, UK, and Perth, Australia. He managed oil exploration activities from Phillips as worldwide manager of new exploration adventures.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Erik and Poul Bodholt; and a brother, Jeffery Bodholt.