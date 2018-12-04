MISSOULA — July 21, 1932 - November 27, 2018
Fred Froehlich passed away from complications related to advanced Alzheimer’s disease on Tuesday Nov. 27, 2018 at St Patrick Hospital in Missoula. He was surrounded by tremendous love and compassion during the time of his passing.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 at Saint Francis Xavier Church in Missoula. Reception to follow in Reidy Hall. Interment service to take place at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. To leave condolences and view a full obituary visit gardencityfh.com.