LOLO — Frederick “Rick” Bauman, 62, of Lolo, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2018, of lung complications.
Rick was born on Oct. 19, 1955, in Loma Linda, California, to Fred and Wilma Bauman. He grew up in San Bernardino, California, where he was an active member of the First United Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed helping his father in their jewelry business, graduated from San Bernardino high school and community college.
He then moved to Missoula to attend the U of M in 1976. On Sept. 2, 1978, he married Christine Gates, went on to have a career in restaurant management, and then his own business “Bauman’s Bathtub Coatings”.
Rick was a loving father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend who was a passionate reader, and loved his pets and the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife Chris, daughter Katie (Cody) Kirschenheiter, son Rob, granddaughter Ava Kirschenheiter, sister Cyndie (Mike) McLay, and aunts, uncles, cousins and many other loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday Sept. 10, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home at 1705 W. Broadway, Missoula. The family welcomes shared memories of Rick and lunch will be provided.