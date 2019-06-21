PABLO — Fredrick Gerald “Jerry” Maiers, 80, passed away June 13 at Woodland, Washington.
Born March 19, 1939, in St. Ignatius to Fredrick J. Maiers and Patricia Carlson. He was raised in St. Ignatius and Seeley Lake. At age 17 he joined the U.S. Navy serving on both coasts before returning to civilian life where he worked in the Grand Coulee area. He married Ruth Stokes in Seeley Lake on Nov. 4, 1960, and they eventually made their home in Nespelum. He worked on the dam, in the woods for a while, did some construction putting in basements and foundations, eventually beginning his business Jerry’s Backhoe, where he always said “a Flush is better than a Full House.”
While in Nespelum he ranched raising buffalo’s cows, horses, sheep, pigs and even a goat.
He returned to the area purchasing the Marina Motel in Polson in 1986 and working his construction business while helping the City of Pablo water district. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping when he could get away.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Delores McLaughlin, Patricia Maiers, Ruth Pique and Robert Maier.
His survived by his wife Ruth; children Shauna (Stephen) Whipple, Donna (Rich) Bryan, Anthony “Tony” (Jolean Busby) Maiers, Daniel (Stacey) Maiers and Tim; siblings Darcy Maiers and Dorothy (Les) Eslie; 14 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside military honors will be presented at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22 in the Pleasantview Cemetery in St. Ignatius.
A special thank you to Jolean, Tony, Tim and all his attendants, nurses, doctors and children as we helped him in his battle with dementia.