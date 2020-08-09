MISSOULA — Freida Mae Burger, Teichrow, Reddig. Some know her as Mom, eight knew her as Grandma; twelve lucky kids even got to know her as great-grandma. Born the youngest of seven on Aug. 12, 1927 on a small farm in Glasgow to Henry C. & Ella R. Burger, she is survived in 2020 by her five daughters — Lynel Robinson (the late Richard Robinson), Debbie Savage (the late David Savage), Ellen Morrison (John D. Morrison), Cynthia Junkert (Ernest Junkert), and Joani Hochhalter (Steven Hochhalter) — born from Freida and the love of her life, Wally Teichrow. After being a widow for 18 years, Freida married her former brother-in-law, Wilmer Reddig, and added his seven sons and daughters to her family.

Growing up in Glasgow during The Great Depression was no walk in the park. It was common for Mom to wake up in the morning and find homeless strangers who were seeking work on the construction of the Fort Peck Dam sleeping on the kitchen floor. Rather than shooing them away, Freida’s mom instructed her to give them chores such as chopping wood or helping with the livestock. She would then feed them a hot meal and let them sleep another night on the floor. There was no indoor plumbing in the farmhouse, so one had to trek across the yard to use the outhouse. Mom remembered dropping one of her brand new school shoes down the hole and since new shoes were few and far between, her brother had to retrieve it for her. The fifth coldest recorded temperature in Montana, 60 degrees below zero, occurred in Glasgow on February 15, 1936. “Where was eight year old Freida?” you may ask. Waiting at the bus stop in a dress, of course! The Burger family had the opportunity to see FDR as he came through town on the train. Mom was allowed to go see him, but was not allowed to wave because of his political views.