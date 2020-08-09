MISSOULA — Freida Mae Burger, Teichrow, Reddig. Some know her as Mom, eight knew her as Grandma; twelve lucky kids even got to know her as great-grandma. Born the youngest of seven on Aug. 12, 1927 on a small farm in Glasgow to Henry C. & Ella R. Burger, she is survived in 2020 by her five daughters — Lynel Robinson (the late Richard Robinson), Debbie Savage (the late David Savage), Ellen Morrison (John D. Morrison), Cynthia Junkert (Ernest Junkert), and Joani Hochhalter (Steven Hochhalter) — born from Freida and the love of her life, Wally Teichrow. After being a widow for 18 years, Freida married her former brother-in-law, Wilmer Reddig, and added his seven sons and daughters to her family.
Growing up in Glasgow during The Great Depression was no walk in the park. It was common for Mom to wake up in the morning and find homeless strangers who were seeking work on the construction of the Fort Peck Dam sleeping on the kitchen floor. Rather than shooing them away, Freida’s mom instructed her to give them chores such as chopping wood or helping with the livestock. She would then feed them a hot meal and let them sleep another night on the floor. There was no indoor plumbing in the farmhouse, so one had to trek across the yard to use the outhouse. Mom remembered dropping one of her brand new school shoes down the hole and since new shoes were few and far between, her brother had to retrieve it for her. The fifth coldest recorded temperature in Montana, 60 degrees below zero, occurred in Glasgow on February 15, 1936. “Where was eight year old Freida?” you may ask. Waiting at the bus stop in a dress, of course! The Burger family had the opportunity to see FDR as he came through town on the train. Mom was allowed to go see him, but was not allowed to wave because of his political views.
She lived a life of service, from her wartime role as a U.S. Cadet Nurse from 1944-1947 in Great Falls to a 21-year tenured RN at Missoula General Hospital, and finally to her post as “maintenance engineer” at Bethel Baptist Church that lasted well into her late eighties. Mom was a Missoula fixture. She was a woman of God and a pillar of the church community for decades. She volunteered at the church she loved, in many capacities, including: counter of the offering, pianist at The Manor retirement home for the Sunday afternoon services, and was very active in the Women’s Ministry.
Her beautiful four-story home was a consistent meeting place for family and friends through the years, and a place of faith, peace, comfort, and love to anyone who knocked. We’ve been blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Mom over the years. Starting with the most recent: if you assume that an old lady is just using an expression when she tells you she’s going to shovel the snow off her own sidewalk until the day she dies, then you probably don’t know Mom. This is exactly what she did, after a lifetime of joking about it, perhaps as a final way of reminding us that she wasn’t here to pay lip-service. She never forgot a birthday or an anniversary. If you need to make a custom calendar each year with every birthday and anniversary of every person you’ve ever met, then so be it. That’s what Mom would do.
If your granddaughter is getting married this evening, but this morning you fell down, broke your wrist, and smacked your head on the cement patio, something that turned your whole face black and blue, and required 33 stitches above your eye, and you’re 91 years old—know this: you’re still going to that wedding. Heaven help you if you are the nurse at the hospital trying to convince Mom to skip the wedding and rest up for a few days. It would take more than this to keep the indomitable Mom from seeing her granddaughter, Annalies, get married in the rain. Even when things got difficult with her memory, Mom kept her positive outlook. She was looking around at the wedding party, and her grandson came by, and said, “Are you enjoying this, grandma?” With a big smile, Mom said, “I have no idea what’s happening, but it’s wonderful. Everyone looks so happy.” Everyone was so happy—and she played such a significant role in the lives of all of us attending the wedding.
Please join us for Mom’s memorial service on August 19, at 1 p.m. at Bethel Community Church 1601 South 6th Street West, Missoula, MT. Reception following in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Women’s Ministry at Bethel Community Church.
