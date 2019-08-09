KALISPELL — Fusae Foot, 98 years old, March 1, 1921 — July 25, 2019. She died in Kalispell. Fusae was preceded by her parents, brother and sister in Japan and the man she loved, Harold Foot.
Fusae leaves behind her three children, Laura (daughter) and Jacob Straw, Missoula; Mary (daughter) and Dave Thomas, Kalispell; George Foot, Alaska. Three grandsons, Eric and Heather Workman, Kalispell; Steve Workman, Missoula; Andy Thomas, Kalispell/Missoula; four great-grandchildren, Kalispell and Oregon; and great-great-grandchildren, Kalispell and Oregon, and other relatives and extended family. She will be missed.