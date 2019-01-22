LOLO — G. Mae "Toni" Ahern, 82, of Lolo, passed away peacefully Jan. 15, 2019 surrounded by her family. Toni was born Oct. 10, 1936 in Malta to Mildred and Ervin Niles.
She worked as a telephone switchboard operator for the Mountain States Telephone Co. after she graduated high school, and worked there for nine years.
She married Bob McCollom in 1957 and had two children Michael and Karen. They divorced in 1962. Toni married Bernie Ahern in 1966. They lived in Lolo and had two children Steven and Deanna.
She is survived by her two sons Michael McCollom, Steven (Michele) Ahern, daughters, Karen McCollom, Deanna (Jeff) Erhart, nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, two sisters, two brothers and two step brothers.
Funeral Services will be held Friday Jan. 25 at noon at Garden City Funeral Home, with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.