Polson - Gail A. Lewis left his earthly home to be with Jesus on May 14, 2021. Gail was born in Missoula, MT on August 28, 1938 to Cecil and Viola Lewis. He joined older brother Lear. Cecil worked construction so Gail's early years were spent moving from place to place. They settled in Rollins, MT where Gail went to grade school at the Rollins schoolhouse. Gail attended and graduated Polson High School and was a proud Polson Pirate.
Gail enrolled in Montana State College where he earned a letter in wrestling as well as a degree in mathematics with a minor in physics. Gail's first teaching job was in Fort Greely, AK where he had many adventures and met his first love, Sylvia Hendrickson. Gail and Sylvia were married in June of 1965 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Lake Stevens, WA. They moved to Hamilton, MT where Gail taught at Westview Jr. High and was Vice Principal. He coached wrestling and in 1972 led the Hamilton Broncs to a 2nd place state title. Gail became a father in 1970 to Marlin. Amber and Kipp soon followed. Gail retired from teaching in 1988 and tried his hand at real estate as well as became a part of a sought-after cabinet making team. In 2007 Sylvia passed away. As God always has a plan, Gail met Peggy Weaver Kayser. In January 2009 Gail and Peggy were married. How lucky for Gail to have known such love in his life, not once but twice.
Gail loved to hunt, fish, golf, cheer on his Bobcats and follow grandchildren to events all over the state and northwest.
Gail is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Viola, brother Lear, and wife Sylvia.
He leaves behind his wife of 12 years Peggy Lewis, children Marlin (Megan) Lewis, Amber (Lans) Richardson, and Kipp (Robyn) Lewis, grandchildren Addyson, Elaina, Ellyn, Annalise, Malyn and Cecile. He also leaves behind bonus children Sarah (Will) Mahoney, Erik (Fran) Kayser, Matt Kayser, Annie Kayser and Scott (Mary) Kayser and bonus grandchildren Kai, Keifer, Mallory, Rory, Ione.
Gail's memorial service will take place at Faith Lutheran Church in Hamilton, MT on Sunday May 23rd at 3:00 pm with a reception following. A celebration of life will take place on Gail's birthday, August 28th, at Papa's Lake.
Memorials can be made to Montana State Alumni Foundation, Faith Lutheran Church, Hamilton, MT, The Rollins Schoolhouse (Women of Rollins, PO Box 186 Rollins, MT 59931) or a charity of your choice. Gail touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed.