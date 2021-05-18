Polson - Gail A. Lewis left his earthly home to be with Jesus on May 14, 2021. Gail was born in Missoula, MT on August 28, 1938 to Cecil and Viola Lewis. He joined older brother Lear. Cecil worked construction so Gail's early years were spent moving from place to place. They settled in Rollins, MT where Gail went to grade school at the Rollins schoolhouse. Gail attended and graduated Polson High School and was a proud Polson Pirate.

Gail enrolled in Montana State College where he earned a letter in wrestling as well as a degree in mathematics with a minor in physics. Gail's first teaching job was in Fort Greely, AK where he had many adventures and met his first love, Sylvia Hendrickson. Gail and Sylvia were married in June of 1965 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Lake Stevens, WA. They moved to Hamilton, MT where Gail taught at Westview Jr. High and was Vice Principal. He coached wrestling and in 1972 led the Hamilton Broncs to a 2nd place state title. Gail became a father in 1970 to Marlin. Amber and Kipp soon followed. Gail retired from teaching in 1988 and tried his hand at real estate as well as became a part of a sought-after cabinet making team. In 2007 Sylvia passed away. As God always has a plan, Gail met Peggy Weaver Kayser. In January 2009 Gail and Peggy were married. How lucky for Gail to have known such love in his life, not once but twice.