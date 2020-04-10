Gail Genevieve Christiansen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA - May 13, 1934 - March 26, 2020. Gail passed away in her home surrounded by the love of her family.

Gail was born in Butte to Clarence and Lyle Gilbert. She was raised in Butte by her Aunt Bea until her late adolescence when her father and stepmother Sarah moved to Missoula.

Gail married Howard (Chris) Christiansen in 1973. With that Union, the blended family made a full house of 8 sons and 2 daughters.

Gail's greatest joy in life were her grandchildren and her greats. Even the neighbor kids called her Grandma Gail.

Gail was known for her big beautiful smile and her warm welcoming personality. If you walked through her front door, you got a big hug. When you left, you got an even bigger one. Her arms were always open!

Gail loved family. Her family extended out far because if you were here friend, she treated you like family. The more the better. And you better come hungry because she always cook for an army. Gail had a special spot in her heart for her niece and namesake Gineve Jill Gilbert and her grandson Giovanni.