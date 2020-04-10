Gail Genevieve Christiansen

MISSOULA - May 13, 1934 - March 26, 2020. Gail passed away in her home surrounded by the love of her family.
Gail was born in Butte to Clarence and Lyle Gilbert. She was raised in Butte by her Aunt Bea until her late adolescence when her father and stepmother Sarah moved to Missoula.
Gail married Howard (Chris) Christiansen in 1973. With that Union, the blended family made a full house of 8 sons and 2 daughters.
Gail's greatest joy in life were her grandchildren and her greats. Even the neighbor kids called her Grandma Gail.
Gail was known for her big beautiful smile and her warm welcoming personality. If you walked through her front door, you got a big hug. When you left, you got an even bigger one. Her arms were always open!
Gail loved family. Her family extended out far because if you were here friend, she treated you like family. The more the better. And you better come hungry because she always cook for an army. Gail had a special spot in her heart for her niece and namesake Gineve Jill Gilbert and her grandson Giovanni.
Our loving mother is survived by her husband Howard Christiansen, Debi (Dave) Aynessazian, Steve Anderson & Brenda, Shawn Anderson, Mike (LeeAnn) Anderson, Dee (Ken) Dobitz, Darr (Hildegard) Christiansen, Jeff (Theresa) Christiansen, Dan Christiansen, Steve (Dharma) Christiansen, plus 33 grandchildren & 20 great-grands.
Preceding her in death is her son Heath Christiansen, and granddaughter Leah Christiansen.
For anyone who knew Gail....Raise your glass...Remember her smile.
"FIRST TODAY!"
