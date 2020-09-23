× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BONNER — Gail Patricia Betts, age 81, of Bonner, passed away on Sept. 10, 2020, comfortably in her sleep. She was born on April 1, 1939 in Missoula to Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Dodge.

She married Charles E. Betts on Jan. 16, 1955 in Conner, before he passed away on Dec. 4, 2002.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, David.

Survivors include two daughters, Adella and Patricia; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and Donna Schwarz, her caregiver for twenty years.

A private service was held on Sept. 17, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Western Montana Mental Health, 1315 Wyoming St, Missoula, MT 59801. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.