Gail Sylvian Anderson

Gail enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952 and was trained as an Aircraft Structural Mechanic serving at Naval Air Stations in Atsugi, Japan and Hutchinson, Kansas. He was honorably discharged in 1956. He returned to St. Ignatius and married Eva Jo Blakeman on Feb. 15, 1957. They moved to Seattle for a short time where Gail worked at Boeing. They returned home where Gail worked for the Flathead Irrigation Project as a Hydrology Assistant measuring snow and stream flows until he completed 20 years of government service. At which time he and Jo had purchased the family farm in 1974, raising certified seed potatoes and grain. They sold the farm in 1998 and Gail worked as the St. Ignatius Airport manager for 20 years.