ST. IGNATIUS — Gail Sylvian Anderson, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home of natural causes on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Gail was born Aug. 26, 1934 in St. Ignatius to Arvil and Edna Anderson.
Gail enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952 and was trained as an Aircraft Structural Mechanic serving at Naval Air Stations in Atsugi, Japan and Hutchinson, Kansas. He was honorably discharged in 1956. He returned to St. Ignatius and married Eva Jo Blakeman on Feb. 15, 1957. They moved to Seattle for a short time where Gail worked at Boeing. They returned home where Gail worked for the Flathead Irrigation Project as a Hydrology Assistant measuring snow and stream flows until he completed 20 years of government service. At which time he and Jo had purchased the family farm in 1974, raising certified seed potatoes and grain. They sold the farm in 1998 and Gail worked as the St. Ignatius Airport manager for 20 years.
Gail enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing! As well as a good cup of coffee at the Old Timer Café.
Gail was preceded in death by his brothers Rulan and David, his wife Eva Jo, and son Ted.
He is survived by his brothers Howard, Cliff, and Arvil, sisters Lois and Karen, sons Aaron and Clint, daughter Barb, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Interment will be held at the Pleasantview Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at shriderthompson.com. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.
