MISSOULA — Gale A. "Griz" Welch, 80, of Missoula passed away on Aug. 14, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Hospital.

Gale was born in Ekalaka on Aug. 17, 1939 to Delbert "Jerry" Welch & Eleanora Frye Welch.

He attended schools in Ekalaka and graduated from Carter County High School in 1957. He participated in football and baseball and belonged the "C" club and the broadcaster and annual staff. Many lifelong friendships were made during his high school days. He enjoyed his high school reunions and the days of '85 every year when he could see old friends and classmates.

Gale was an avid hunter with some trophy mounts to his credit. He belonged to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for many years. He loved to fish and fished many times in Alaska and caught a "whopper" of a sailfish in Mexico. He liked to bowl and was a fierce competitor in horseshoes and pool. He passed these skills on to his children and grandchildren. After moving to Missoula, he enjoyed his weekly pool games with his friends at the Eagles Lodge. He snow skied and water skied and taught countless kids how to water ski.

He was a true nature lover, and for the past few years, he was always up for a walk with his daughter Sandy and her dog on walking trails and at Fort Missoula.