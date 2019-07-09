MISSOULA — Our beloved little brother Gale Patrick Miller left us July 6, 2019, from the same Ronan hospital where he was born on May 13, 1964. He was welcomed into the family of Clara Bick Miller and Ray “Pat” Miller as the youngest of nine children. In large families, the youngest child is everyone’s favorite. We tried to spoil him; he tried to resist. He let us know early on that he was unique and looked at the world with Gale-colored glasses.
He attended public school in Ronan where his ideas about education differed from his teachers. He graduated in 1982 and has always been a faithful fan of the Ronan Chiefs.
Gale collected history facts and photos of Ronan and the Mission Valley. He visited most of the county courthouses in Montana and remembered every road trip or place he had been in great detail. He was an avid collector of trivia, jokes, movies, T.V. series, yearbooks, and music. Additionally, he was a charter member of ALPCA, a license plate collectors’ club. He took great joy in searching out any kind of plate whether it was on a moving vehicle, the side of a building, or in his future collection.
He was a proud citizen of his country and he deeply respected the flag. He never missed an election.
For nearly 20 years, Gale worked for the United States Postal Service in Ronan. He loved the route he drove, and he was a faithful carrier for his customers. We hope he is often remembered by them. His request was to make his final stop at the Ronan Cemetery following his postal route.
He resided at his family’s ranch for all of his 55 years. He was his father’s right-hand man. Gale called it cheap labor.
He was his mother’s companion, roommate, and faithful son, allowing her to live out her golden years at home. This was his greatest gift of love, yet he was humble about it all. What a good son.
Gale was welcomed into heaven by his parents, grandparents, and extended family.
Those who are missing him greatly are his many, many friends and his large and growing family about which he had countless stories and memories. His time with his family was one of his greatest treasures.
Missing his corny jokes and silly pranks are his family, Ray and Nancy Miller, Brad and Cheri Miller, Susan and Lee Walsh, Jann and Rory Schauss, Jane and Aaron Arneson, Mary-Anne and Jay, Alyce and Tom Krantz, Daniel and Amy Miller, and many nieces and nephews.
In Gale’s last words, “I have bought the farm.” We only hope the work’s all done on this one.
There will be a viewing beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home in Ronan. Funeral services are on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Pablo Church of the Nazarene, followed by interment at the Ronan Cemetery.
There will be a light reception at the Pablo Church Fellowship Hall following graveside services. Gale was a connoisseur of a good snack, so please bring the treat or snack of your choice in his memory.