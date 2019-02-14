MISSOULA — U.S. Navy, WWII veteran, Galen E. Calvert, 91, of Missoula, passed away at his home early Tuesday morning, Feb. 12, 2019. Graveside services with military honors will be held Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery at 2 p.m. A Memorial Service along with a complete obituary will be announced at a later date. Services are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Breaking
Find an Obituary
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Latest Local Offers
Nancy Serba - Gold Wellness Advocate doTERRA
Grizzly Lawn Care and Landscape