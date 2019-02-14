Try 1 month for 99¢
MISSOULA — U.S. Navy, WWII veteran, Galen E. Calvert, 91, of Missoula, passed away at his home early Tuesday morning, Feb. 12, 2019. Graveside services with military honors will be held Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery at 2 p.m. A Memorial Service along with a complete obituary will be announced at a later date. Services are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

