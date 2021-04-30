On April 27, 2021, one of Drummond's native sons, Garry A. Mentzer, 78, took his last and most courageous ride as he rode off to heaven. His loving wife Debbie was by his side, as she has been for many years.

Upon returning to Drummond in 1966, Garry worked various jobs, including as a guide, an outfitter, and rancher, until finding his true calling as a cattle shipper. He was a hard worker, had a passion for cattle ranching and put his heart and soul into everything he did. In 1982, he established Mentzer's Used Cow lot in Drummond and made Cattle buying and shipping his life's work for 30 years. Garry had the uncannily knack to look at cattle in the field and guess the weight and be off by 5lbs. As a well-recognized Order Buyer for cattle, Garry served the local ranches for many years, and became a well-known and respected name in the community. His ability to make a friend anywhere served his business well, and he was able to send Montana beef to feed lots in Minnesota, Nebraska, and Iowa.