MOIESE — On May 11, 2020, Garry Roy Hellyer of Moiese left this earth to ride his horses in heaven.

Garry passed peacefully surrounded by his loving dog, Maybe.

Garry was born to Meryl and Virginia Hellyer on Nov. 8, 1943, in Sand Springs. The family traveled around the country racing horses until Garry settled in Belgrade with the Cook Family to complete high school.

Garry married Gladys (Austin) Hellyer in early 1966 and welcomed their cherished son, Garry John, in December. Garry’s passion for horses and horse racing remained a constant in his life, however, his focus shifted to his son’s athletics attending nearly every event. He resumed racing after Garry John left for college, and spent the latter portion of his life on the track.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his ex-wife, Gladys.

Survivors include son Garry (Kara) Hellyer of Park City, his brother, Laverne Hellyer of Baker and countless cousins and extended family, and of course, his constant companion, Maybe.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

