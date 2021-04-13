Gary Alan Bailey
Gary Alan Bailey, 59, of Superior, MT passed away peacefully at his home in the early morning hours of April 12th. Gary was preceded in death by his parents Mick and Dana Bailey, grandparents, Herb and Lois Baker, Tom and Jo Bailey, and his sister Debbie Woodard.
Gary Alan Bailey was born October 29, 1961 to Mick and Dana Bailey in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. He spent his younger years in Plains, MT and moved to Superior, MT when he was 6 years old. Gary met his childhood sweetheart Gail in Superior, where they went to prom, got married, and raised their three children. Gary and Gail were married for 37 years.
Gary grew up logging for his dad, started his own trucking company in 1984, and eventually started his own logging company in 1996. Gary loved the outdoors and when he wasn’t working outside he enjoyed golfing, taking the side by side out for a ride, and spending time at their property at Saltese. Gary’s keen sense of direction in the wilderness around Mineral County was unparalleled. When out on the four-wheelers, Gary was aware of where he was at all times no matter how lost anyone else felt. When up against the GPS, Gary was always right.
Gary was a friend to everyone he met. He never had trouble making conversation with strangers and was beloved by all who met him. Gary could spend hours talking about logging, sports, and anything that was going on in Mineral County. What made Gary most proud were his kids and grandkids. Gary loved telling stories about his grandkids to anyone who would listen. Gary will be remembered for his big hugs, great stories, amazing heart, and clever nicknames that he gave to most who knew him.
The beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle is survived by his wife Gail, his children Brittney (Sam) Gardner, Kelci (Bobby) Parge, Trevor Bailey, grandchildren Cason, Caitlyn, and Camryn Gardner, Hadli and Kynzli Parge, brother Mike Bailey (Debbie), father-in-law James Harris, brother-in-law Rick Woodard, sister-in-law Bonnie (Rick) Nagy, brother-in-law Jimmy (JoAnn) Harris, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, his logging crew and numerous friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Superior High School Gymnasium on Saturday, April 17th at 1:00pm. Please wear a mask. A potluck reception will be held at the 4-H Building at the Mineral County Fairgrounds. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Women In Timber, Superior, MT. Those unable or uncomfortable attending the service in person may attend virtually at https://www.gardencityfh.com/memorials/gary-bailey/4582847/index.php. Click on the link provided.