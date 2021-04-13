Gary Alan Bailey

Gary Alan Bailey, 59, of Superior, MT passed away peacefully at his home in the early morning hours of April 12th. Gary was preceded in death by his parents Mick and Dana Bailey, grandparents, Herb and Lois Baker, Tom and Jo Bailey, and his sister Debbie Woodard.

Gary Alan Bailey was born October 29, 1961 to Mick and Dana Bailey in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. He spent his younger years in Plains, MT and moved to Superior, MT when he was 6 years old. Gary met his childhood sweetheart Gail in Superior, where they went to prom, got married, and raised their three children. Gary and Gail were married for 37 years.

Gary grew up logging for his dad, started his own trucking company in 1984, and eventually started his own logging company in 1996. Gary loved the outdoors and when he wasn’t working outside he enjoyed golfing, taking the side by side out for a ride, and spending time at their property at Saltese. Gary’s keen sense of direction in the wilderness around Mineral County was unparalleled. When out on the four-wheelers, Gary was aware of where he was at all times no matter how lost anyone else felt. When up against the GPS, Gary was always right.