STEVENSVILLE — Gary Alan Thomas, 78, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 2, 2018. He was born Jan 24, 1940, in Los Angeles, California. Gary was an accomplished carpenter who loved all that the great state of Montana had to offer. He loved spending time with family and friends. He loved football — a devoted Seahawks fan.
Gary leaves behind his wife of 36 years Linda, his daughter and son in law, Julie and Steve Marsalisi. His son and daughter-in-law Bill and Tammy Fritsch; grandchildren, Chase and wife Amanda Marsalisi, Nicolette Marsalisi, Tyler and wife Lexi Fritsch. Gary also leaves behind his sisters, Doris Lee, Carol Ann Harrison, Janet Crockett, and brother Jim Thomas. He was preceded in death by his Parents Clyde and Mildred Thomas, son, Brett Thomas, granddaughter, Shelbie Fritsch and nephew CJ Thomas.
There will be no services at this time per Gary's wishes.
To our Husband, Father and Grandfather, we will miss your love, quick humor, big smile and laugh. You will be missed so very much. We Love You. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.