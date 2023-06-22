The family and friends of Gary E. Sanders are cordially invited to celebrate his life on July 8th 2023 starting at 3:00pm, the celebration of life will be located at 5684 Klements Lane Florence, MT 59833

Food and non alcoholic beverages will be provided, we ask that you do not bring pets. If you travel from a long distance and would like to set up a tent for the night you are welcome to do so. If you have any questions please feel free to call Gary E Sanders Jr @ 406-240-1573 for more information, leave a message or text. Thank You